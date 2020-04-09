Rev. Carl S. Smith, pastor of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church and 1st vice president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, transitioned on Thursday, April 9, Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson III reported with permission of family.
According to community sources, he passed of COVID-19.
“He was faithful and loyal, being a former police officer, and always looked out personally for my good and that of the coalition,” Hankerson shared in an email.
“When he talked, we listened, because he was a man of great wisdom. I counted him as a personal friend.”
Hankerson said that Rev. Smith’s wife, Lady Geraldine Smith, remains hospitalized. According to community sources, she also is battling COVID-19.
“Pray for his entire family, especially Lady Geraldine Smith. Pray for his church,” Hankerson urged.
Hankerson referenced the pandemic in his brief memorial.
“Everyone please STAY HOME, STAY SAFE,” he said. “This is nothing to play with. We are weary of losing close friends and family members.”
