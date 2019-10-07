The Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, president & CEO of The Deaconess Foundation and board chair for the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy (NCRP), will receive the 2019 Legacy Award at Annie Malone’s 2nd annual Legacy Gala November 15, 2019. Dr. Wilson is a pastor, philanthropist and activist pursuing God's vision of community marked by justice, peace and love.
The Legacy Gala, hosted by Bayer, will be held at the elegant Mahler Ballroom in the Central West End beginning at 7pm and features a silent auction. Tickets are $125 each. Corporate tables are available now. More information can be found at www.anniemalone.com.
"The Legacy Gala is our way of paying tribute to those organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to advocate for and protect children,” said Sara Lahman Annie Malone CEO. “We are thrilled to honor Dr. Wilson and our other 2019 recipients; their work is inspiring and helps improve the quality of life for children and families across our region."
In addition to the Legacy Award, Annie Malone will also present its Trailblazer Award, and Impact Player Award. Alandon Pitts, founder of Mentors in Motion, will receive the Trailblazer Award for his work with youth. Mentors in Motion (MIM) was founded in 2009 to coordinate and facilitate programming to meet the needs of at risk youth aged from 11 -17 years in the St Louis Metropolitan area. MIM reaches and positively guides St. Louis City youth that have potentially run out of choices toward a more positive future.
Annette House, the St. Louis Regional Director for the Missouri Children’s Division, will receive the Impact Player Award. House’s career has been in the area of child protection, protecting Missouri’s children from abuse and neglect, helping to assure their safety and well-being by partnering with families, communities and government in an ethically, culturally and socially responsible manner. Prior to becoming the Regional Director, House held several positions within the Children’s Division, working her way up to her current position. In 1995 House became one of the first African-American Forensic Interview Specialists in the state with the opening of one of the first Children’s Advocacy Centers in St. Louis.
Alderman Samuel Moore, 4th Ward will also be recognized for his longtime support of Annie Malone as will Melvin Bell with the Prince Hall Masons, and The Justin Tatum Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.