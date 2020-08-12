Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, President and CEO of Deaconess Foundation, will be part of an important national symposium about transitioning traditional systems of policing, probation and parole into a more community-based approach that involves support systems for young people and their families. Dr. Wilson is noted for his expertise as a former co-chair of the Ferguson Commission, which was established to make policy recommendations about the underlying conditions that impede progress, equality and safety.
The live web-based session titled “On the Road to Unlocked: Investing in Our Children and Communities,” will occur August 20 at 11:00 a.m and is now open for registration. It is the first of three virtual sessions presented by The Social Justice Initiative of Bryn Mawr College and Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc.
The online program will include policy and practices information and lived experience presentations. Dr. Wilson will take part in the discussion on how to create a system of care that supports, nurtures and best serves youth and families while keeping communities safe. Other speakers include a 17-year-old young man named “Tray” who has benefitted from intensive community-based mentoring and wraparound services from YAP, and Shadoe Tarver, associate director of community safety with Save Our Streets (SOS) in Brooklyn.
