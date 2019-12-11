Rev. Earle J. Fisher calls black faith community to political action

Rev. Earle J. Fisher, senior pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Memphis and founder of #UPTheVote901 (center), responded to Rev. Jim Wallis, president and editor-in-chief of Sojourners, at the Deaconess Foundation’s Just 4 Kids Community Conversation on Monday, December 9. To the left is Rev. Michelle Higgins of Faith for Justice.

Photo by Wiley Price