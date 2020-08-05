In a contest between two highly qualified first-time candidates, Rich Finneran won the Democratic primary for Missouri attorney general over Elad Gross. With 3,501 of 3,574 precincts in the state reporting, Finneran was up 55.1% to 44.9%, a margin of nearly 50,000 votes.
“I just spoke to Elad, and he could not have been more gracious,” Finneran said after Gross conceded. “He honored the commitment we made at the beginning of the race to work together no matter who wins the nomination to secure a Democratic victory in the fall. I look forward to working with Elad and his supporters.”
Gross did best in the City of St. Louis, where he garnered 3,096 more votes than Finneran in final unofficial results.
Finneran is a former federal prosecutor and partner at Bryan Cave. He said he won the primary by focusing on the failings of his future opponent in November, Eric Schmitt, the incumbent who was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson after Josh Hawley vacated the seat upon his victory in the 2018 U.S. Senate race. Schmitt, a former state senator from St. Louis County, was elected statewide as treasurer in 2016.
“The strength of our message was we stayed laser-focused on the failings of the current attorney general, notably his crusade against the Affordable Care Act, against Obamacare, and his attempt to strip families with preexisting conditions of their health care,” Finneran said. “Most voters did not know about that before this campaign. Tonight shows that our message broke through, and we are going to continue to pound that message in the general election.”
Schmitt joined a lawsuit of state attorneys general trying to undo the Affordable Care Act.
Finneran credited his endorsement by The American as an asset to his campaign. “I truly believe the endorsement of The American was critical in validating our campaign as being committed to the Democratic values that Democrats in St. Louis and across the state share, and I am excited to work alongside everyone in the party to make a winning campaign in November.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.