The Riverview Gardens School District honored the Class of 2020 with a parade on Friday, May 22. The parade featured signs, music and a stage for its approximately 240 graduates to walk across. The event allowed the Riverview Gardens High School Class of 2020, the first to graduate under the leadership of Principal Traci Nave, to celebrate their achievements while practicing social distancing.
The graduates, who were awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships, will matriculate to Morehouse College, St. Louis University, Texas Southern University, Chicago State University, St. Louis Community College, Alabama State University, Grabber School of Hair Design and Clark Atlanta University
Jayden Keys, who will attend Morehouse College, is the 2020 valedictorian. Samya Simpson, who will attend Texas Southern University, is the 2020 salutatorian
