With St. Louis city and county public schools now remaining closed through Wednesday, April 22 to halt the spread of COVID-19, districts continue to make arrangements to feed students.
The Riverview Gardens School District is offering to-go student meals to families on a first-come first-served basis until further notice.
Students must be present to receive meals. No student ID is required. Each bag contains two meals. One bag per student will be provided while supplies last.
The preferred pick up method is drive-through. Those who cannot drive must practice social distancing, meaning keep a distance of about 6 feet from other people.
Meals are provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Highland Elementary, 174 Shepley Dr. (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Central Middle School, 9800 Patricia Barkalow (11 a.m.-noon) and at Lemasters Elementary School, 1825 Crown Point Dr. (12:30-1:30 p.m.).
Meals are provided on Wednesdays and Fridays at Glasgow Elementary School, 10560 Renfrew Dr. (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Meadows Elementary School, 9801 Edgefield Dr. (11 a.m.-noon) and at Westview Middle School, 1950 Nemnich (12:30-1:30 p.m.).
This schedule will not interfere with the district’s normal bi-weekly food distribution events.
For more information, visit www.rgsdmo.org.
Normandy has free meals and laptops
The Normandy Schools Collaborative is distributing to-go breakfasts and lunches for students. Meals are being dropped off with students and families at bus stops throughout the district beginning at 10 a.m. Meals also are available at drive-through pick-up locations at each school (except CASA) between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Also, families who do not have computers at home may check out district Chromebooks (one per family) to support remote learning. Pick-up times are 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Lucas Crossing School Complex, 7837 Natural Bridge Rd.
There is a $25 deposit required for devices. Devices must be picked up by enrolling parent/guardian with proper identification. For the device pickups, parents will remain in the car and the devices will be brought to the car.
For more information, visit www.normandysc.org.
