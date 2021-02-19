Journalist, author and syndicated columnist Roland Martin is here in St. Louis this weekend to support mayoral candidate St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones’ bid for office.
Martin will co-host a virtual town hall event with Jones at 6 p.m. Friday from the Omega Center on Goodfellow Boulevard. People can watch the event at www.Facebook.com/stltreasurer/live and are encouraged to offer questions.
Jones and Martin will host a “Stroll to the Polls” canvas from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ivory Perry Park, where Jones announced in November that she was running for mayor.
Martin has been a host, guest and commentator on numerous broadcast and print media outlets. As an author, he has written the books “Speak, Brother! A Black Man's View of America,” “Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith” and “The First: President Barack Obama's Road to the White House as Originally Reported by Roland S. Martin.”
Jones is running against St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Alderwoman Cara Spencer and businessman Andrew Jones Jr.
The primary for the mayoral election will be held March 2 and the general election will be held a month later on April 6.
