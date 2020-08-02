St. Louis area residents who can’t afford their prescription medications due to COVID-19 may be able to get help from the nonprofit pharmacy Rx Outreach.
The St. Louis based pharmacy is providing assistance to people who need help paying for basic needs such as medication because of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. To be eligible for assistance, someone in your household must be either one of the following: 55 and older, have a disability or have a chronic condition.
Rx Outreach is a fully-licensed mail order pharmacy that offers discounted prescriptions. With a mission to provide affordable medication to the underserved, Rx Outreach said it has received funding from two grant programs to provide help for people impacted by COVID-19.
Residents in St. Louis City and County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County in Missouri, and St. Clair and Madison Counties in Illinois are eligible for assistance. To apply go to www.rxoutreach.org or call 314-627-6139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.