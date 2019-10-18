The 2020 Saint Louis Visionary Awards – which honor women who have made exceptional contributions to the arts – are calling for nominations. Award categories are Outstanding Working Artist, Emerging Artist, Community Impact Artist, Outstanding Arts Professional, Outstanding Teaching Artist, Major Contributor to the Arts, Arts Innovator and Lifetime Achievement Award. Individuals may make multiple nominations and can also nominate themselves. Nominations are available on vizawards.org and due by Monday, November 25.

