The newly opened St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is getting all of the attention these days, but St. Louis has had beautiful aquariums for many decades at the Saint Louis Zoo – which recently was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).
To be accredited, the Saint Louis Zoo underwent a thorough review to make certain it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the association.
“AZA accreditation signifies the Saint Louis Zoo’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “Fewer than 10 percent of animal exhibitors registered with USDA have achieved AZA accreditation, so the Saint Louis Zoo is truly a leader in the zoological profession.”
The Saint Louis Zoo has been an accredited AZA member since 1977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.