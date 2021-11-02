Dr. Gwendolyn Diggs, Vice President of Head Start & Early Head Start at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, kicks it up over the weekend during a 40th anniversary celebration with Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters at the University of Memphis. She looks forward to The St. Louis American Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Education virtual event on Friday, Nov. 5, when she will be honored as the 2021 Stellar Performer in Education. Kudos to Dr. Diggs!
The 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala will be Friday, Nov. 5, at 7pm. Watch on St. Louis American's website stlamerican.com, the St. Louis American’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/2021EducationSalute.
