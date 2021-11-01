Yolanda Curry, a counselor at St. Charles West High School, is being honored as SEMO Counselor of the year at the 2021 Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7pm. Watch on The St. Louis American’s website (stlamerican.com), Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu.
Congratulations!
Salute to Excellence in Education: Yolanda Curry
