Dr. Ronda Wallace, a principal of North Technical High School, is being honored as an “Excellence in Education” awardee at the 2021 Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala on Nov. 5 at 7pm. Watch on The St. Louis American’s website (stlamerican.com), Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu.
featured
Congratulations
Salute to Excellence in Education!
Awardee: Dr. Ronda Wallace
- The St. Louis American staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Eve expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper
- Keep Black dollars in Black communities
- No new schools: St. Louis legislators pass moratorium
- Delectable Eats
- Family visitation and funeral services announced for Isis Alayah Mahr
- Stacey Dash shares troubling past of drug addiction, domestic abuse on Dr. Oz Show
- 5 star wide receiver Luther Burden commits to Missouri
- Jeanette Culpepper remembered as a tireless advocate
- Race’s role in COVID-19’s catastrophic impact on STL County Blacks
- Parks joins SLPS as director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.