Jonathan Strong, the principal of Meramec Elementary in St. Louis Public Schools, is being honored as an "Excellence in Education" awardee at the 2021 Salute to Excellence Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala on Nov. 5 at 7pm. His philosophy for education can be summed up in one word: service. We celebrate the contributions of Jonathon Strong!
Watch on The St. Louis American’s website (stlamerican.com), Facebook page and YouTube channel. Free registration and more details at givebutter.com/SaluteEdu.
