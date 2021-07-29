The St. Louis American Foundation's 21st Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards will be celebrated as a free virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
This event celebrates the outstanding achievements of our community's outstanding Black health care heroes. Links to connect to the event will be provided in your registration confirmation email.
For additional details and registration, please visit givebutter.com/2021HealthSalute.
