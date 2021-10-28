Lynn Hinton, an 8th grade English Language Arts teacher with the Parkway School District at Northeast Middle School, will be honored by The St. Louis American Foundation as an Excellence in Education awardee in a virtual awards ceremony on Nov 5. She would like to dedicate this award to her mother, “Special School District educator, mentor, and best friend Sylvia Selvey,” who passed away two years ago.
The St. Louis American celebrates the contributions of Lynn Hinton!
The 34th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala will be celebrated online as a free virtual event on Friday, Nov. 5, on stlamerican.com, the St. Louis American’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. For additional details on how to participate, please visit givebutter.com/2021EducationSalute.
