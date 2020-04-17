The Salvation Army Midland Division is working with Russo’s Catering and Butler’s Pantry to provide prepared pre-packed meals for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic at the following locations and times.
Missouri Arnold Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Wednesday, 9:30a - 11:45a.
Euclid Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Friday, 9:30a - 12:00p.
Family Haven CIP: Food Pantry Tuesdays, 9:00a - 1:00p.
Gateway Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Mondays and Tuesdays 10:00a - 1:00p, Wednesdays, 3:00p - 5:00p.
Maplewood Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Wednesday, 9:30a - 12:30p.
O’Fallon Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Monday, Thursday, and Friday, 10:00a - 1:45p and the second Wednesday of the month 5:30p - 7:15p.
Temple Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Mondays 10:00a -12:00p and Thursdays 3:00p - 5:00p. Additional Mobile Marts Wednesdays, 3:00p - 5:00p. Community meals served Wednesdays, 6:00p - 8:00p.
St. Charles Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Tuesday – Thursday, 1:00p - 3:15p and Fridays, 1:00p - 2:45p.
Illinois Alton Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Tuesday, 9:00a - 11:00a.
Belleville Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Wednesday - Thursday 1:00p - 4:00p.
East St. Louis Community Center: Food Pantry Friday, 9:30a - 12:00p.
Granite City Corps Community Center: Food Pantry Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 1:00p - 2:45p.
Also, Washington University students are delivering pre-packed food boxes to senior citizens every week.
The Salvation Army, through a partnership with St. Louis County, has extended its emergency warming shelter an additional four months to allow those experiencing homelessness to have a safe place to stay during this pandemic. Arrangements have been made to separately house residents who are symptomatic and to implement social distancing where possible.
Emergency financial assistance at Ferguson Community Empowerment Center is available by appointment only.
Other service centers continue normal operations, though visitors will be restricted for the time being, except for thrift stores, which are closed until further notice.
For more information, visit http://stlsalvationarmy.org/.
