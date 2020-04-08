Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday. He made the announcement in a call with his campaign staff, his campaign told CNN.
"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders said in a livestream after the call. "So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign."
Sanders said he did not make the decision lightly, describing it as a "very difficult and painful decision."
"Over the past few weeks Jane and I, in consultation with top staff, and many of our prominent supporters, have made an honest assessment of the prospects for victory. If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it's just not there," he said.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
