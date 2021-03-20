East St. Louis, Il. – On Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. CT, East St. Louis-area leaders with LIVE FREE, a campaign of Faith in Action that focuses on ending mass incarceration and gun violence, will be distributing free masks and hand sanitizer kits provided by Masks for the People. The nationwide humanitarian program was created by LIVE FREE in partnership with comedian W. Kaumau Bell to address the lack of preventative care and resources available to individuals in jails, urban neighborhoods, and poor rural communities. Distribution will take place at the Sunshine Cultural Arts Center, 630 N. 59th St. East St. Louis, IL.
More than 3,000 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in partnership with the Sunshine Cultural Arts Center and Eden Theological Seminary, St. Louis, Mo. Each family can receive up to five masks and sanitizer. Essential workers can receive up to ten masks and sanitizer. LIVE FREE leaders will also provide assistance to attendees who have been affected by gun violence.
For more information, email LIVE FREE 618 Director Larita Rice-Barnes at lrbarnes@livefreeillinois.org, or call 800-516-5703.
The LIVE FREE Campaign is a campaign of Faith in Action, the largest grassroots, faith-based organizing network in the United States. LIVE FREE is committed to ending structural discrimination and the mass criminalization of people of color by mobilizing the faith community to reduce the number of gun-related shootings and homicides, decrease the number of individuals incarcerated and increase opportunity for those caught in these deadly cycles.
