In response to unprecedented levels of business and demand, Save A Lot, a discount grocer with stores across the U.S., announced today a plan to hire 1,000+ employees to immediately fulfill varying job opportunities within retail and distribution centers throughout the country. Recently displaced workers and those who have been temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are strongly encouraged to apply.
“Save A Lot is committed to continuing to provide high quality products and great value to our friends, families and communities across the country,” said President and CEO of Save A Lot, Kenneth McGrath. “Now more than ever, our teams are working around the clock in our distribution centers, stores and offices to keep shelves stocked so that we can serve customers. I am very grateful for the amazing team members we have across the organization and their outstanding commitment to our customers. It takes many hands to feed America, and we need more hands. We know that there are many talented, displaced workers in our communities right now, and we want to bring as many as 1,000 new employees aboard quickly to help with this important work to serve our communities.”
The company has also streamlined the hiring process, meaning many workers could start the same or next day. To learn more about job opportunities in your area, text RecruitMe to 97211 or visit https://savealot.com/job-openings.
