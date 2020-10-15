Schnuck’s donates $60K to subsidize food for needy

Schnuck Markets, Inc. recently donated $60,000 to LifeWiseSTL. Located in the La Salle Park area of St. Louis, LifeWiseSTL operates City Harvest Market at 1321 South 11th St., which sells highly-subsidized food to qualified nearby residents in the area. 

Previously a food pantry known as Kingdom House, LifeWiseSTL transitioned to the market format (accepting EBT) focused on providing fresh and frozen products to area residents in need. 

LifeWiseSTL President and CEO Scott E. Walker said Schnucks’ support enables them to “offer our participants a healthy variety of food options in a dignified way as they work towards economic mobility.”

 

