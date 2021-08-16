Schnucks Delivers and Curbside Pickup orders are now eligible for EBT SNAP payment.
Participants can now use their benefits for online purchases for delivery or pickup at one of Schnucks’ 110 locations in four states.
“One of our community pillars at Schnucks is to help the communities that we serve fight food insecurity and hunger,” said Bob Hardester, Schnucks chief information and supply chain officer.
“Extending EBT SNAP eligibility to Schnucks Delivers and Curbside Pickup orders increases accessibility to nutritious food and sustenance to those most in need in the areas we serve.”
To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Schnucks partner Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through September 16, 2021, on the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.
“Providing people access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We’re proud to partner with Schnucks to provide more families with a convenient and accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples,” said Instacart’s David Healy.
“Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery and pickup is important to help Americans access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across four states with Schnucks.”
Curbside Pickup remains free on orders of $35 or more. Once a customer profile is created on the Instacart website or mobile app, Schnucks customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile.
Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a participating retailer and begin shopping and selecting items from retailers’ EBT-eligible products.
Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.
Visit Instacart at www.instacart.com for more information
