Schnuck Markets, Inc. is donating $500,000 to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, to support people in the St. Louis region experiencing hardship due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“When businesses and nonprofits work together, we can make a difference in bridging the gap for many of those who are in the midst of uncertainty due to the rippling impacts of COVID-19,” Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck stated.
The St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was created and funded by a coalition of area foundations, businesses, and individual donors assembled by the St. Louis Community Foundation, and modeled after a similar effort launched by the Seattle Foundation. The intent of the fund is to quickly make targeted grants to nonprofits already serving vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.
An Advisory Council comprised of public health experts, foundation partners, and corporate and community representatives are guiding the grant making process, with $370,000 grants to 16 nonprofits announced.
Schnucks also will donate hundreds of sack lunches prepared by its corporate cafeteria staff to St. Vincent DePaul Parish, which serves the St. Louis area’s homeless population.
Schnucks continues to offer employment opportunities to those who may be out of work due to COVID-19 related business closures. To date, the company has hired more than 500 temporary workers.
The company also announced a $105,000 donation to support COVID-19 relief and response in other areas outside of the St. Louis region where the grocer serves customers. Those funds will be split among several United Way agencies in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
For the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, visit https://stlgives.org/covid19/regional-response-fund/.
