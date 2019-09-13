United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, which represents more than 5,500 Schnucks employees throughout the St. Louis region, has agreed to a new 3-year union contract with the hometown grocery chain.
“This is the best contract our union family has seen in 20 years,” said UFCW Local 655 President David Cook. “Our partners are getting real wage increases, they are maintaining their healthcare benefits, which are critical to our partners, and their pension is strong.”
Union partners gathered in the Family Arena in St. Charles where 83 percent of them voted to approve the new contract. The previous contract expired in May.
"We're proud that we were able to work with the bargaining committee and union leadership to find solutions that support teammates, while also giving Schnucks the flexibility to compete," said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.
Cook thanked Schnucks for engaging in straightforward bargaining.
“We may disagree at times, but we never see each other as enemies,” Cook said. “The true enemies are the non-union employers that don’t pay their employees decent wages or provide decent benefits. We want Schnucks and the other employers we work with to be successful, and we want the men and women in those stores to reap some of the rewards of that success.”
Cook said the Schnucks contract now sets the economic table for union negotiations with other local grocery chains, like Dierbergs and Straubs.
“In the coming days and weeks, you’ll be hearing a lot more from Local 655 about which local retailers aren’t providing good jobs for their employees or supporting their communities,” Cook said. “I believe when we notify the public of the bad employers in our area, shoppers will reconsider where they spend their dollars and patronize good union employers like Schnucks, Dierbergs, or Straubs.”
