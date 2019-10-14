Schnuck Markets will close three St. Louis-area stores – in St. Peters at 100 Jungermann Road, in O’Fallon at 1421 Mexico Loop Road East, and in Edwardsville, Illinois at 2122 Troy Road – at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The stores are closing due to poor sales. The St. Peters store is within approximately three miles of two other Schnucks locations, while the O’Fallon and Edwardsville stores are each less than one mile away from another Schnucks.
Pharmacy customers at all three stores will see signage in the coming days indicating the dates that pharmacy prescriptions will transfer to other nearby Schnucks Pharmacies.
St. Peters prescriptions will transfer to Schnucks Mid Rivers (577 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.),
O’Fallon prescriptions will transfer to Schnucks O’Fallon (8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway) and
Edwardsville prescriptions will transfer to the other Schnucks Edwardsville location (2222 Troy Road).
Pharmacy patients may also visit any other Schnucks Pharmacy to have their prescriptions filled. Customers may also choose to transfer their prescriptions to a non-Schnucks pharmacy as well.
The approximately 190 employees at the three stores will all be offered transfers to other nearby Schnucks stores where they will retain the same rate of pay, according to the company.
The company owns the Edwardsville location and is currently seeking a tenant for the property. The St. Peters and O’Fallon stores are leased.
Following these closures, Schnucks will operate 112 stores, including 82 in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
