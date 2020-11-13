Grocer also waves service fee on orders of $35 or more
Schnucks is expanding curbside pickup at 10 additional locations in the St. Louis area in partnership with Instacart. And Schnucks is temporarily waiving the $1.99 curbside pickup fee at all locations for orders of $35 or more. The fee is $3.99 for orders under $35.
“With Curbside Pickup, Schnucks customers can receive their groceries quickly without having to leave their vehicles,” said Karin Goldkamp, Schnucks E-commerce manager. “This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when many customers, especially those that are high-risk, are taking additional precautions.”
In Missouri, Schnuck’s new curbside pickup locations are in Affton, 10070 Gravois Rd., Affton, Mo., 63123; Crestwood, 9540 Watson Rd., Crestwood, Mo, 63126; the Town Square location at 7909 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie, Mo., 63368; the Grandview Schnucks at 74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant, Mo., 63033; the Schnucks located at 20 Dillon Plaza Dr. in High Ridge, Mo., 63049;
the Ladue location at 8867 Ladue Road, Ladue, Mo., 63124; Hampton Village, 60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, Mo., 63109; and at Twin Oaks, 1393 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, Mo., 63021.
In Illinois, two Schnucks locations are getting curbside pickup, one in Granite City at 3100 Madison Ave.in Granite City, Ill., 62040, and in O’Fallon, Illinois, the Schnucks Seven Hills location at 907 East Highway 50, O’Fallon, Ill., 62269.
Curbside Pickup customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the “Pickup” option, and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text/app message with store parking and pickup instructions. The grocery order is kept in a designated area of the store, with temperature-sensitive items appropriately placed in refrigerators, freezers, and warming units. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks teammate will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.
This makes 70 Schnucks stores offering curbside pickup.
