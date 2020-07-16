Schnucks stores will soon require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores. This requirement will take effect Monday, July 20 at all 113 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and include exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
Schnucks will provide complimentary masks--one per customer--for a limited time and while supplies last. Schnucks is continuing to encourage customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household, when possible, and to socially distance while inside stores.
Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store.
