Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck said the regional grocery chain is turning down sure profits in its decision to stop selling tobacco products at the end of this year, but the company is acting on its mission.
“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” Schnuck said in a statement on Tuesday, October 3. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores.”
Beginning January 1, 2020, he said the company will sell its existing inventory of cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff through the end of the year and then end their sale at all 115 of its stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The company will also continue its practice of not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products at its stores.
Also, starting on October 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the counter smoking-cessation products. The incentive is an effort to support the estimated 68 percent of smokers who, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), want to quit tobacco.
“We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them,” Schnuck said, “and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers – and that makes it the right decision for our company.”
According to the World Health Organization in its 2017 Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the world. CDC data from 2017 show that each day more than 1,300 people in the United States die due to smoking-related illnesses, including more than 100 deaths per day that are a result of exposure to secondhand smoke.
“Unlike many other products,” Schnuck said, “there is simply no moderate amount of tobacco use that is not harmful.”
Schnucks continues to sell many alcohol products.
“Tobacco is poised to take 1 billion lives worldwide this century, so Schnucks’ decision to no longer sell tobacco is a victory for public health, corporate responsibility, and customers,” Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society said in a statement. “Schnucks has historically been a great partner to the American Cancer Society and this action shows that they, like us, are truly committed to fighting cancer from every angle. There remains an urgent need for all of us to do more.”
Schnucks’ announcement comes as the company is increasing its focus on wellness and promoting healthier choices, with a number of new initiatives in the past year.
The company created a partnership with gyms to encourage increased physical activity and partnered with food suppliers to highlight simple swaps to make mealtime healthier.
It also partnered with Pink Ribbon Girls, a nonprofit that delivers healthy, free meals and other services to women who are newly diagnosed with breast and gynecological cancers. Since the nonprofit’s St. Louis launch one year ago, Pink Ribbon Girls has provided cancer patients and their families with 10,530 meals, with all meal ingredients being donated by Schnucks.
It launched its Schnucks Healthy Kids Field Trip program at 69 stores. Focused on students in Pre-K through fifth grade, the program teaches kids important life skills that will help them develop healthier habits. The company also expanded its in-store “Free Fruit for Kids” program to all 115 of the company’s locations.
It introduced a wellness guide within its Schnucks Rewards app, allowing customers to view nutritional information and labels, as well as attributes such as heart smart, gluten-free, high protein, and organic.
The company also annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.
Schnuck said the company, which has 14,500 employees and is ranked by Forbes as the 168th largest privately owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer, will announce additional health and wellness initiatives in the coming months and throughout 2020.
