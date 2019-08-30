The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be available on October 1. Completion of the FAFSA is a critical step in applying for financial aid. High school seniors and current college students applying for financial aid for the 2020-21 academic year will want to file the FAFSA as soon after October 1 as possible at fafsa.gov.
The FAFSA uses tax information from two years prior to the aid year for which the student is applying, so for the 2020-21 year this will be tax information from 2018. Students can transfer tax information directly from the IRS into the FAFSA.
The Scholarship Foundation will host free workshops to explain the FAFSA, its importance, and how to complete the application. Two workshops are scheduled: Wednesday, September 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, September 25, 6:30-7:30 pm.
Financial Aid Basics Workshop helps students learn about different sources of financial aid, private scholarships, and comparing best options. Two workshops are scheduled: Wednesday, October 16, 6:30-7:30 pm and Wednesday, November 6, 6:30-7:30 pm.
The workshops will be held at The Scholarship Foundation office, 6825 Clayton Ave, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63139. All workshops are free and open to the public; registration is appreciated for all workshops, but not required. For more information or to register, call 314-725-7990 or email info@sfstl.org.
