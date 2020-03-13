Applications for scholarships awarded through the St. Louis Press Club and Journalism Foundation are now available for the 2020-2021 academic year and can be downloaded from www.stlpressclub.org.
The scholarships are open to Missouri and Illinois media students whose home residence is in the St. Louis metropolitan area, including St. Louis and the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Monroe and St. Claire.
Applications must plan to enroll as full-time students for the 2020 fall term with courses in journalism, mass communications, public relations, advertising, photography, writing or other media-related subjects and have completed their freshman year of college by that time. Graduate students carrying at least six hours in the above curricula are also eligible.
Last year, scholarships totaling $24,000 were awarded to 16 students. For more information, contact the St. Louis Press Club office at 314-449-8029 or info@stlpressclub.org.
