Snow day

Below is a listing of the schools that have been closed in response to Sunday afternoon’s winter weather and an impending second round predicted to blanket the St. Louis region on Monday morning as of 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, December 15.

Academy of the Sacred Heart Closed

Afton School District Closed

Al-Salam Day School Closed

All Encompassing Education Closed

All Saints Academy at Rose Philippine Closed

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus Closed

All Saints Academy- St. Norbert Closed

All Saints-St. Peters Closed

Althoff Catholic High School Closed

Alton C U School Dist 11 Closed

Alton Marquette Catholic H.S. Closed

Ascension School-Chesterfield Closed

Assumption-O'Fallon Closed

Atonement Lutheran School Closed

Autumn Hill State School Closed

BASSC Pathways School Closed

BW Robinson School Closed

Belle Valley School District 119 Closed

Belleville Public Sch. Dist. 118 Closed

Belleville TWP HS District 201 Closed

Berean Christian School Closed

Bethalto C U School District 8 Closed

Bishop DuBourg High School Closed

Blessed Sacrament Closed

Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Closed

Boonslick State School Closed

Brooklyn Lovejoy School Dist. 188 Closed

Brussels C U School Dist 42 Closed

Bunker Hill C U School District 8 Closed

CAE Day Services - St. Peters Closed

Cahokia School District 187 Closed

Center for Autism Education-School Closed

Central S D 104-O'Fallon Closed

Chaminade College Prep Closed

Child of God Lutheran School Closed

Children's Center @ St Andrews UMC Closed

ChrisMont RSSP-Nokomis Closed

Christ the King Catholic School Closed

Christian Academy of Gtr. St.Louis Closed

Christian Bros. College High School Closed

Christian Outreach School Closed

Christian School District Closed

City of St. Charles Schools Closed

Classical Academy de Lafayette Closed

Collinsville C U School Dist 10 Closed

Confluence Academy Closed

Connect Christian School Closed

Coordinated Youth School Closed

Cornerstone Academy – Nokomis closed

Cornerstone Center for Early Learning Closed

Crosspoint Christian School Closed

DeSmet Jesuit High School Closed

Duchesne High School Closed

EAGLE College Prep Closed

East St. Louis School Dist 189 Closed

Edwardsville C U School Dist 7 Closed

FFC Academy Closed

FamilyForward Therapeutic Preschool Closed

Ferguson-Florissant R-2 Closed

Firm Foundations Closed

Florissant Assembly of God Daycare ED Closed

Fort Zumwalt School District Closed

Fox C-6 Closed

Fr McGivney Catholic High School Closed

Francis Howell R-3 Closed

Future Stars Academy Closed

Gateway Science Academy St. Louis Closed

Gateway/Hubert Wheeler State School Closed

Gibault High School Closed

God's Small World Closed

Good Shepherd Catholic School Closed

Good Shepherd Luth-Collinsville Closed

Governor French Academy/Belleville Closed

Grant Comm Cons School Dist 110 Closed

Gray Summit Pre-School Closed

Hazelwood School District Closed

Holy Child – Arnold Closed

Holy Cross Luth-Collinsville Closed

Holy Spirit School Closed

Holy Trinity Catholic School Closed

Incarnate Word Academy Closed

Jennings School District Closed

KIPP St. Louis Closed

Kids First Learning Center Closed

Kirkwood Public Schools Closed

Kirkwood United Meth. Preschool Closed

Lutheran High-St. Charles County Closed

Magical Adventures Learning Center Closed

Mary Queen of Peace Closed

Maryville Christian School Closed

Metro East Montessori School - Granite City Closed

Montessori Child House-Godfrey Closed

Nerinx Hall High School Closed

New Life Academy- St. Louis Closed

Normandy School District Closed

North County Christian School Closed

Notre Dame Academy – Belleville Closed

Notre Dame High School Closed

O'Fallon C C School District 90 Closed

O'Fallon TWP High Sch Dist 203 Closed

Our Lady Queen Peace-Belleville Closed

Our Lady Queen Peace-Bethalto Closed

Our Lady of Guadalupe Closed

Our Lady of Lourdes-U City Closed

Our Lady of Lourdes-Washington Closed

Our Lady of the Pillar Closed

Parkway Schools Closed

Premier Charter School Closed

Principia School Closed

Providence Christian Academy Closed

Queen of All Saints Closed

Riverbend Head Start - All Locations Closed

Rivers of Life Christian School Closed

Ritenour School District Closed

Riverview Gardens School District Closed

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Closed

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Closed

Sacred Heart – Troy Closed

Salem Lutheran Childcare-Affton Closed

Salem Lutheran-Affton Closed

Shalom Pre-School Closed

South City Catholic Academy Closed

Sr. Thea Bowman Closed

St. Clair R-XIII Closed

St. Clare School - O'Fallon, IL Closed

St. Clement of Rome School Closed

St. Dominic High School Closed

St. Francis Borgia Grade School Closed

St. Francis of Assisi Closed

St. Gerard Majella Closed

St. Ignatius Loyola Closed

St. Joseph Academy Closed

St. Louis Catholic Academy Closed

St. Louis Public Schools Closed

St. Louis University High School Closed

St. Mark Catholic School Closed

St. Mark's Mini School – Florissant Closed

St. Mary's-Edwardsville Closed

St. Mary-Brussels Closed

St. Raphael The Archangel Closed

The Lead School Closed

Their Future's Bright Child Development Closed

Thrive Christian School Closed

Victory Christian Academy Closed

Visitation Academy Closed

Wentzville R-IV School District Closed

Word of Life Lutheran School Closed

