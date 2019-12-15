Below is a listing of the schools that have been closed in response to Sunday afternoon’s winter weather and an impending second round predicted to blanket the St. Louis region on Monday morning as of 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, December 15.
Academy of the Sacred Heart Closed
Afton School District Closed
Al-Salam Day School Closed
All Encompassing Education Closed
All Saints Academy at Rose Philippine Closed
All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus Closed
All Saints Academy- St. Norbert Closed
All Saints-St. Peters Closed
Althoff Catholic High School Closed
Alton C U School Dist 11 Closed
Alton Marquette Catholic H.S. Closed
Ascension School-Chesterfield Closed
Assumption-O'Fallon Closed
Atonement Lutheran School Closed
Autumn Hill State School Closed
BASSC Pathways School Closed
BW Robinson School Closed
Belle Valley School District 119 Closed
Belleville Public Sch. Dist. 118 Closed
Belleville TWP HS District 201 Closed
Berean Christian School Closed
Bethalto C U School District 8 Closed
Bishop DuBourg High School Closed
Blessed Sacrament Closed
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Closed
Boonslick State School Closed
Brooklyn Lovejoy School Dist. 188 Closed
Brussels C U School Dist 42 Closed
Bunker Hill C U School District 8 Closed
CAE Day Services - St. Peters Closed
Cahokia School District 187 Closed
Center for Autism Education-School Closed
Central S D 104-O'Fallon Closed
Chaminade College Prep Closed
Child of God Lutheran School Closed
Children's Center @ St Andrews UMC Closed
ChrisMont RSSP-Nokomis Closed
Christ the King Catholic School Closed
Christian Academy of Gtr. St.Louis Closed
Christian Bros. College High School Closed
Christian Outreach School Closed
Christian School District Closed
City of St. Charles Schools Closed
Classical Academy de Lafayette Closed
Collinsville C U School Dist 10 Closed
Confluence Academy Closed
Connect Christian School Closed
Coordinated Youth School Closed
Cornerstone Academy – Nokomis closed
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning Closed
Crosspoint Christian School Closed
DeSmet Jesuit High School Closed
Duchesne High School Closed
EAGLE College Prep Closed
East St. Louis School Dist 189 Closed
Edwardsville C U School Dist 7 Closed
FFC Academy Closed
FamilyForward Therapeutic Preschool Closed
Ferguson-Florissant R-2 Closed
Firm Foundations Closed
Florissant Assembly of God Daycare ED Closed
Fort Zumwalt School District Closed
Fox C-6 Closed
Fr McGivney Catholic High School Closed
Francis Howell R-3 Closed
Future Stars Academy Closed
Gateway Science Academy St. Louis Closed
Gateway/Hubert Wheeler State School Closed
Gibault High School Closed
God's Small World Closed
Good Shepherd Catholic School Closed
Good Shepherd Luth-Collinsville Closed
Governor French Academy/Belleville Closed
Grant Comm Cons School Dist 110 Closed
Gray Summit Pre-School Closed
Hazelwood School District Closed
Holy Child – Arnold Closed
Holy Cross Luth-Collinsville Closed
Holy Spirit School Closed
Holy Trinity Catholic School Closed
Incarnate Word Academy Closed
Jennings School District Closed
KIPP St. Louis Closed
Kids First Learning Center Closed
Kirkwood Public Schools Closed
Kirkwood United Meth. Preschool Closed
Lutheran High-St. Charles County Closed
Magical Adventures Learning Center Closed
Mary Queen of Peace Closed
Maryville Christian School Closed
Metro East Montessori School - Granite City Closed
Montessori Child House-Godfrey Closed
Nerinx Hall High School Closed
New Life Academy- St. Louis Closed
Normandy School District Closed
North County Christian School Closed
Notre Dame Academy – Belleville Closed
Notre Dame High School Closed
O'Fallon C C School District 90 Closed
O'Fallon TWP High Sch Dist 203 Closed
Our Lady Queen Peace-Belleville Closed
Our Lady Queen Peace-Bethalto Closed
Our Lady of Guadalupe Closed
Our Lady of Lourdes-U City Closed
Our Lady of Lourdes-Washington Closed
Our Lady of the Pillar Closed
Parkway Schools Closed
Premier Charter School Closed
Principia School Closed
Providence Christian Academy Closed
Queen of All Saints Closed
Riverbend Head Start - All Locations Closed
Rivers of Life Christian School Closed
Ritenour School District Closed
Riverview Gardens School District Closed
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Closed
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Closed
Sacred Heart – Troy Closed
Salem Lutheran Childcare-Affton Closed
Salem Lutheran-Affton Closed
Shalom Pre-School Closed
South City Catholic Academy Closed
Sr. Thea Bowman Closed
St. Clair R-XIII Closed
St. Clare School - O'Fallon, IL Closed
St. Clement of Rome School Closed
St. Dominic High School Closed
St. Francis Borgia Grade School Closed
St. Francis of Assisi Closed
St. Gerard Majella Closed
St. Ignatius Loyola Closed
St. Joseph Academy Closed
St. Louis Catholic Academy Closed
St. Louis Public Schools Closed
St. Louis University High School Closed
St. Mark Catholic School Closed
St. Mark's Mini School – Florissant Closed
St. Mary's-Edwardsville Closed
St. Mary-Brussels Closed
St. Raphael The Archangel Closed
The Lead School Closed
Their Future's Bright Child Development Closed
Thrive Christian School Closed
Victory Christian Academy Closed
Visitation Academy Closed
Wentzville R-IV School District Closed
Word of Life Lutheran School Closed
