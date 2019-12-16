Below is a listing of the schools that have been closed or operating on a snow schedule in response to a second wave of winter weather that blanketed the St. Louis region on Monday and made for a nightmarish commute on Monday.
Academy of the Sacred Heart Closed
Afton School District Closed
Al Manara Academy – Des Peres Closed
Al-Salam Day School Closed
All Encompassing Education Closed
All Saints Academy at Rose Philippine Closed
All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus Closed
All Saints Academy- St. Norbert Closed
All Saints-St. Peters Closed
Althoff Catholic High School Closed
Alton C U School Dist 11 Closed
Apprende School Opens ½ hour late
Arch Community School Closed
Ascension School-Chesterfield Closed
Assumption-O'Fallon Closed
Atonement Lutheran School Closed
Autumn Hill State School Closed
BASSC Pathways School Closed
BW Robinson School Closed
Bayless School District Closed
Belle Valley School District 119 Closed
Belleville Public Sch. Dist. 118 Closed
Belleville TWP HS District 201 Closed
Berean Christian School Closed
Bethalto C U School District 8 Closed
Bishop DuBourg High School Opens at 9:45 a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Closed
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Closed
Boonslick State School Closed
Brentwood Public Schools Closed
Brooklyn Lovejoy School Dist. 188 Closed
Brussels C U School Dist 42 Closed
Bunker Hill C U School District 8 Closed
CAE Day Services - St. Peters Closed
Cahokia School District 187 Closed
Carondelet Leadership Academy Closed
Center for Autism Education-School Closed
Central Christian School Closed
Central Institute for the Deaf Closed
Chesterfield Montessori School Opens at 9:30 a.m.
Child of God Lutheran School Closed
Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School Closed
Christian Academy of Gtr. St.Louis Closed
Christian Bros. College High School Opens at 10 a.m.
Christian Outreach School Closed
Christian School District Closed
City Garden Montessori Opens 1 hour late no before care
City of St. Charles Schools Closed
Clayton School District Closed
Collinsville C U School Dist 10 Closed
Community School Closed
Confluence Academy Closed
Connect Christian School Closed
Coordinated Youth School Closed
Cornerstone Academy – Nokomis closed
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning Closed
Crosspoint Christian School Closed
DeSmet Jesuit High Opens 1 hour late, exams begin at 10 a.m.
Duchesne High School Closed
EAGLE College Prep Closed
Eagle College Prep Closed
ECH Early Education Center Closed
Early Explorers Child Development Center Closed
East St. Louis School Dist 189 Closed
Edwardsville C U School Dist 7 Closed
FFC Academy Closed
FamilyForward Therapeutic Preschool Closed
Ferguson-Florissant R-2 Closed
Firm Foundations Closed
First Baptist Christian Academy – O’Fallan Closed
Florissant Assembly of God Daycare ED Closed
Forsyth School Closed
Fort Zumwalt School District Closed
Fox C-6 Closed
Fr McGivney Catholic High School Closed
Francis Howell R-3 Closed
Future Stars Academy Opens at 8:30 a.m.
Gateway Science Academy St. Louis Closed
Gateway/Hubert Wheeler State School Closed
Gibault High School Closed
God's Small World Closed
Good Shepherd Catholic School Closed
Good Shepherd Luth-Collinsville Closed
Governor French Academy/Belleville Closed
Gray Summit Pre-School Closed
Great Circle School Closed
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls Closed
Hazelwood School District Closed
Holy Child – Arnold Closed
Holy Cross Luth-Collinsville Closed
Hilltop Child Development Center Opens at 9 a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic School Closed
Hope Lutheran Church Preschool Closed
Jennings School District Closed
John Burroughs Opens at 10 a.m.
Kaleidoscope for Kids Closed
KIPP St. Louis Closed
Kids First Learning Center Closed
Kirkwood Public Schools Closed
Kirkwood United Meth. Preschool Closed
Ladue School District Closed
Land of Oz Closed
Lindbergh Schools Closed
Little Step Preschool Closed All Locations
Living Water Academy Closed
Lutheran High School South Closed E-Learning Day
Lutheran High School-St. Charles County Closed E-Learning Day
Lutheran North Middle and High School Closed
Magic Moments PreSchool Closed
Magical Adventures Learning Center Opens at 8 a.m.
Maplewood-Richmond Heights Closed
MICDS Closed
Mary Queen of Peace Closed
Maryville Christian School High school finals 10 a.m./elem. Middle canceled
Mehlville School District Closed
Metro East Montessori School - Granite City Closed
Miriam Academy Closed
Miriam School Closed
Montessori Child House-Godfrey Closed
Muhammed Islamic Academy Closed
New Life Academy- St. Louis Closed
Normandy School District Closed
North County Christian School Closed
North Technical SSD Closed
Notre Dame Academy – Belleville Closed
Notre Dame High School Closed
O'Fallon C C School District 90 Closed
O'Fallon TWP High Sch Dist 203 Closed
Our Lady Queen Peace-Belleville Closed
Our Lady Queen Peace-Bethalto Closed
Our Lady of Guadalupe Closed
Our Lady of Lourdes-U City Opens 2 hours late
Our Lady of Lourdes-Washington Closed
Our Lady of the Pillar Opens at 9:30 a.m.
Parkway Schools Closed
Pattonville Schools Closed
Premier Charter School Closed
Principia School Closed
Promise Christian Academy Closed
Providence Christian Academy Closed
Queen of All Saints Closed
Ritenour School District Closed
Riverbend Head Start - All Locations Closed
Rivers of Life Christian School Closed
River Roads Lutheran School Closed
Riverview Gardens School District Closed
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Closed
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Closed
Shalom Pre School Opens 2 hours late
South City Catholic Academy Closed
South Technical SSD
Sr. Thea Bowman Closed
St. Ann School Normandy Closed
St. Clair R-XIII Closed
St. Clare School - O'Fallon, IL Closed
St. Clement of Rome School Closed
St. Francis Borgia Grade School Closed
St. Francis Borgia High School eLearning Day
St. Francis of Assisi Closed
St. Gerard Majella Closed
St. Ignatius Loyola Closed
St. Joseph Academy Opens at 9 a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Academy Closed
St. Louis Public Schools Closed
St. Louis University High School Opens 2 hours late
St. Louis Public Schools Closed
St. Mark Catholic School Closed
St. Mark's Mini School – Florissant Closed
St. Mary's-Edwardsville Closed
St. Mary-Brussels Closed
The Blome School Closed
The Collaborative School Closed
The College School of Webster Groves Closed
The Lead School Closed
Their Future's Bright Child Development Opens 2 hours late
Thrive Christian School Closed
Trinity Catholic High School Closed
University City Public Schools Closed
Urban League Headstart Program No Students, Staff Only
Victory Christian Academy Closed
Visitation Academy Closed
Webster Groves School District Closed
Westminster Christian Academy Opens 1 ½ hours late
Wentzville R-IV School District Closed
Word of Life Lutheran School Closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.