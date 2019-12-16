St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.