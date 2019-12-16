Snow day

Below is a listing of the schools that have been closed or operating on a snow schedule in response to a second wave of winter weather that blanketed the St. Louis region on Monday and made for a nightmarish commute on Monday.

Academy of the Sacred Heart Closed

Afton School District Closed

Al Manara Academy – Des Peres Closed

Al-Salam Day School Closed

All Encompassing Education Closed

All Saints Academy at Rose Philippine Closed

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus Closed

All Saints Academy- St. Norbert Closed

All Saints-St. Peters Closed

Althoff Catholic High School Closed

Alton C U School Dist 11 Closed

Apprende School Opens ½ hour late

Arch Community School Closed

Ascension School-Chesterfield Closed

Assumption-O'Fallon Closed

Atonement Lutheran School Closed

Autumn Hill State School Closed

BASSC Pathways School Closed

BW Robinson School Closed

Bayless School District Closed

Belle Valley School District 119 Closed

Belleville Public Sch. Dist. 118 Closed

Belleville TWP HS District 201 Closed

Berean Christian School Closed

Bethalto C U School District 8 Closed

Bishop DuBourg High School Opens at 9:45 a.m.

Blessed Sacrament Closed

Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Closed

Boonslick State School Closed

Brentwood Public Schools Closed

Brooklyn Lovejoy School Dist. 188 Closed

Brussels C U School Dist 42 Closed

Bunker Hill C U School District 8 Closed

CAE Day Services - St. Peters Closed

Cahokia School District 187 Closed

Carondelet Leadership Academy Closed

Center for Autism Education-School Closed

Central Christian School Closed

Central Institute for the Deaf Closed

Chesterfield Montessori School Opens at 9:30 a.m.

Child of God Lutheran School Closed

Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School Closed

Christian Academy of Gtr. St.Louis Closed

Christian Bros. College High School Opens at 10 a.m.

Christian Outreach School Closed

Christian School District Closed

City Garden Montessori Opens 1 hour late no before care

City of St. Charles Schools Closed

Clayton School District Closed

Collinsville C U School Dist 10 Closed

Community School Closed

Confluence Academy Closed

Connect Christian School Closed

Coordinated Youth School Closed

Cornerstone Academy – Nokomis closed

Cornerstone Center for Early Learning Closed

Crosspoint Christian School Closed

DeSmet Jesuit High Opens 1 hour late, exams begin at 10 a.m.

Duchesne High School Closed

EAGLE College Prep Closed

Eagle College Prep Closed

ECH Early Education Center Closed

Early Explorers Child Development Center Closed

East St. Louis School Dist 189 Closed

Edwardsville C U School Dist 7 Closed

FFC Academy Closed

FamilyForward Therapeutic Preschool Closed

Ferguson-Florissant R-2 Closed

Firm Foundations Closed

First Baptist Christian Academy – O’Fallan Closed

Florissant Assembly of God Daycare ED Closed

Forsyth School Closed

Fort Zumwalt School District Closed

Fox C-6 Closed

Fr McGivney Catholic High School Closed

Francis Howell R-3 Closed

Future Stars Academy Opens at 8:30 a.m.

Gateway Science Academy St. Louis Closed

Gateway/Hubert Wheeler State School Closed

Gibault High School Closed

God's Small World Closed

Good Shepherd Catholic School Closed

Good Shepherd Luth-Collinsville Closed

Governor French Academy/Belleville Closed

Gray Summit Pre-School Closed

Great Circle School Closed

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls Closed

Hazelwood School District Closed

Holy Child – Arnold Closed

Holy Cross Luth-Collinsville Closed

Hilltop Child Development Center Opens at 9 a.m.

Holy Trinity Catholic School Closed

Hope Lutheran Church Preschool Closed

Jennings School District Closed

John Burroughs Opens at 10 a.m.

Kaleidoscope for Kids Closed

KIPP St. Louis Closed

Kids First Learning Center Closed

Kirkwood Public Schools Closed

Kirkwood United Meth. Preschool Closed

Ladue School District Closed

Land of Oz Closed

Lindbergh Schools Closed

Little Step Preschool Closed All Locations

Living Water Academy Closed

Lutheran High School South Closed E-Learning Day

Lutheran High School-St. Charles County Closed E-Learning Day

Lutheran North Middle and High School Closed

Magic Moments PreSchool Closed

Magical Adventures Learning Center Opens at 8 a.m.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights Closed

MICDS Closed

Mary Queen of Peace Closed

Maryville Christian School High school finals 10 a.m./elem. Middle canceled

Mehlville School District Closed

Metro East Montessori School - Granite City Closed

Miriam Academy Closed

Miriam School Closed

Montessori Child House-Godfrey Closed

Muhammed Islamic Academy Closed

New Life Academy- St. Louis Closed

Normandy School District Closed

North County Christian School Closed

North Technical SSD Closed

Notre Dame Academy – Belleville Closed

Notre Dame High School Closed

O'Fallon C C School District 90 Closed

O'Fallon TWP High Sch Dist 203 Closed

Our Lady Queen Peace-Belleville Closed

Our Lady Queen Peace-Bethalto Closed

Our Lady of Guadalupe Closed

Our Lady of Lourdes-U City Opens 2 hours late

Our Lady of Lourdes-Washington Closed

Our Lady of the Pillar Opens at 9:30 a.m.

Parkway Schools Closed

Pattonville Schools Closed

Premier Charter School Closed

Principia School Closed

Promise Christian Academy Closed

Providence Christian Academy Closed

Queen of All Saints Closed

Ritenour School District Closed

Riverbend Head Start - All Locations Closed

Rivers of Life Christian School Closed

River Roads Lutheran School Closed

Riverview Gardens School District Closed

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School Closed

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Closed

Shalom Pre School Opens 2 hours late

South City Catholic Academy Closed

South Technical SSD

Sr. Thea Bowman Closed

St. Ann School Normandy Closed

St. Clair R-XIII Closed

St. Clare School - O'Fallon, IL Closed

St. Clement of Rome School Closed

St. Francis Borgia Grade School Closed

St. Francis Borgia High School eLearning Day

St. Francis of Assisi Closed

St. Gerard Majella Closed

St. Ignatius Loyola Closed

St. Joseph Academy Opens at 9 a.m.

St. Louis Catholic Academy Closed

St. Louis Public Schools Closed

St. Louis University High School Opens 2 hours late

St. Louis Public Schools Closed

St. Mark Catholic School Closed

St. Mark's Mini School – Florissant Closed

St. Mary's-Edwardsville Closed

St. Mary-Brussels Closed

The Blome School Closed

The Collaborative School Closed

The College School of Webster Groves Closed

The Lead School Closed

Their Future's Bright Child Development Opens 2 hours late

Thrive Christian School Closed

Trinity Catholic High School Closed

University City Public Schools Closed

Urban League Headstart Program No Students, Staff Only

Victory Christian Academy Closed

Visitation Academy Closed

Webster Groves School District Closed

Westminster Christian Academy Opens 1 ½ hours late

Wentzville R-IV School District Closed

Word of Life Lutheran School Closed

