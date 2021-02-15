- Infinity Dance & Acro Company Closed Tonight
- 1st Step Learning Center -Troy IL Closed Tomorrow
- ABA Consulting Services Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Academy Day School Closed Tomorrow
- Academy of St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Academy of the Sacred Heart Closed Tomorrow
- Affinia Healthcare Closed Tomorrow
- Affton 101 Remote Learning
- All American Gymnastics & Super Ninja Closed Tonight
- All Encompassing Education Closed Tomorrow
- All Saints Academy - St. Norber tClosed Tomorrow
- All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus Closed Tomorrow
- Althoff Catholic High School Closed Tomorrow
- Alton - Catholic Childrens Home Remote Learning
- Alton Comm. Unit School Dist. 11 Closed Tomorrow
- American Welding Aademy Closed Tomorrow
- Andrews Academy - Creve Coeur Closed Tomorrow
- Andrews Academy - Lake St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Angie's Dance Studio Closed Today
- Apple of His Eye Daycare-House Springs Closed Tomorrow
- Apprende School Closed Tomorrow
- Arcadia Valley R-2 Closed Tomorrow
- Arch Community School Remote Learning
- Arnold Food Pantry and Thrift Store Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Assumption School- South County Closed Tomorrow
- Atonement Lutheran School Remote Learning
- Autumn Hill State School Closed Tomorrow
- B&L Printing LLC Closed Tomorrow
- B.W. Robinson School - MSSD 23 Closed Tomorrow
- Barat Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Bayless School District Remote Learning
- Behavior Solutions Closed Tomorrow
- Bell Brown Medical Institute Closed Tomorrow
- Bella Montessori Preschool Closed Tomorrow
- Belle Valley School District 119 Closed Tomorrow
- Belleview R-3 Closed Tomorrow
- Belleville Area Special Services Closed Tomorrow
- Belleville School District 118 Remote Learning
- Belleville Twnshp. H. S. Dist. 201 Remote Learning
- Beth Academy Snow Schedule
- Bishop Dubourg High School Closed Tomorrow
- Bismarck R-5 Schools Closed Tomorrow
- Blessed Sacrament-Belleville Closed Tomorrow
- Blossom Wood Day School Closed Tomorrow
- Body Therapy Ctr.andSchool of Massage Closed Today
- Boncl R-10 Closed Tomorrow
- Boonslick State School Closed Tomorrow
- Bourbon Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Bowling Green R-1 Closed Tomorrow
- Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County Closed Tomorrow
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St.Louis Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Brentwood Remote Learning
- Bright Beginnings Preschool-Highland Closed Tomorrow
- Brussels Comm. Unit Sch. Dist. 42 Closed Tomorrow
- Building Brilliant Knowledgeable Scholars Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Bunker Hill C U School District 8 Closed Tomorrow
- CAE Day Services Closed Tomorrow
- CALC - Alton Closed Tomorrow
- CALC - Fairview Heights Closed Tomorrow
- Calhoun Unit 40 School District Remote Learning
- Career Education Systems Closed Tonight
- CareSTL Health Closed Tomorrow
- Carlinville C U School District 1 Remote Learning
- Carrollton C U School District 1 Closed Tomorrow
- Centerville R-1 Closed Tomorrow
- Central Baptist Church - Eureka Closed Today
- Central Christian School Closed Tomorrow
- Central Institute For The Deaf Closed Tomorrow
- Central R-3 - Park Hills Closed Tomorrow
- Chamberlain College of Nursing Closed Tomorrow
- Chaminade College Prep Closed Tomorrow
- Chapel of the Cross - St. Peters Closed Tonight
- Chester Comm. Unit School Dist. 139 Closed Tomorrow
- Chesterfield Day School Closed Tomorrow
- Chesterfield Montessori School Closed Tomorrow
- Child of God Lutheran School Closed Tomorrow
- Children's Enrichment Center Closed Tomorrow
- ChrisMont RSSP - Nokomis Closed Tomorrow
- Christ Community Lutheran School Closed Tomorrow
- Christ Prince of Peace School Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Christ the King School Closed Tomorrow
- Christian Academy - Greater St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Christian Brothers College High Sch. Remote Learning
- Christian Outreach School Remote Learning
- Christian School District Closed Tomorrow
- Churchill Center & School Remote Learning
- Circle of Concern Closed Tomorrow
- Citadel State School Closed Tomorrow
- City of St. Charles Schools Remote Learning
- City of Sunset Hills - Parks-Recreation Opens at 10:00 AM
- Clayton Public School District Closed Tomorrow
- Clopton Pike County R-3 Remote Learning
- COCA-Center of Creative Arts Closed Tomorrow
- Coeur Academy-Olivette Closed Tomorrow
- Collinsville C U School District 10 Remote Learning
- Columbia Comm. Unit School Dist. 4 Closed Tomorrow
- Community Hope Center Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Community Interfaith Food Pantry Closed Through Wednesday
- Community Living Day Programs Closed Tomorrow
- Community School Closed Tomorrow
- Concordance Academy of Leadership Closed Tomorrow
- Confluence Academy Remote Learning
- Connect Christian School Closed Tomorrow
- Contemporary Life Saving Training Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Coordinated Youth School Remote Learning
- Cornerstone Academy - Nokom is Closed Tomorrow
- Coulterville Unit School District 1 Closed Tomorrow
- Countryside Montessori Closed Tomorrow
- Craft Alliance Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Crawford County R-1 Bourbon Closed Through Friday
- Crawford County R-II School District Closed Tomorrow
- Creation Corner Closed Tomorrow
- Creative Kids Development Center Closed Tomorrow
- Creative Kids, inc. Closed Tomorrow
- Creative Touch Cosmetology School Closed Through Wednesday
- Cribs 2 Crayons Child Dev Center Closed Tomorrow
- Crossroads College Prep Remote Learning
- Crystal City 47 Closed Tomorrow
- CSP Tideriders Closed Tonight
- Cuba Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry Closed Tomorrow
- Cuba Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Dance Connection Performing Arts Ctr. Closed Tonight
- Daniel Matthew Ecclesiastical College Closed Today
- DaySpring Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Dent-Phelps R-3 Closed Tomorrow
- DeSmet Jesuit High School Remote Learning
- Deutsch Early Childhood Center Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Discovery School Closed Tomorrow
- DK Dance Productions Closed Tonight
- Doggie Design Team Closed Through Wednesday
- DRA Transportation Closed Tomorrow
- Drawn Studio Closed Tomorrow
- Duchesne High School Closed Tomorrow
- Dunklin R-5 School District Closed Tomorrow
- EAGLE College Prep All Campuses Closed Tomorrow
- Earthwise Industries Closed Tomorrow
- East Alton School District 13 Closed Tomorrow
- East Alton-Wood River H. S. Dist. 14 Closed Tomorrow
- ECH Early Education Center Closed Tomorrow
- Edwardsville C U School District 7 Closed Tomorrow
- Elite Scholars STEAM Academy - Belleville Closed Tomorrow
- Elsberry R-2 Closed Tomorrow
- Evangelical School-Godfrey Closed Tomorrow
- Evansville Head Start Closed Tomorrow
- EYC Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Faith Pre-School-PDO-St. Charles Closed Tomorrow
- Family Partners Adult Day Services Closed Tomorrow
- Farmington R-7 School District Closed Tomorrow
- Farmington Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Festus R-6 Closed Tomorrow
- FFC Academy Closed Tomorrow
- First Baptist Academy - O'Fallon IL Closed Today and Tomorrow
- First Baptist Christian Academy-Troy MO Closed Tomorrow
- First Baptist Church O'Fallon, IL Closed Today and Tomorrow
- First Kids Learning Ctr-St. Charles Closed Tomorrow
- First Step Preschool - Troy, MO Closed Tomorrow
- Flance Early Learning Center Closed Tomorrow
- Florissant Presbyterian Church Learning Center Closed Tomorrow
- FOCUS & New Approach High School, Vandalia Closed Tomorrow
- Forsyth School Closed Tomorrow
- Fort Zumwalt R-2 Remote Learning
- Foundations Montessori Closed Tomorrow
- Fox C-6 Closed Tomorrow
- Francis Howell School District Closed Tomorrow
- Franklin County Special Education Cooperative - St. Clair Closed Tomorrow
- Fredericktown R-1 Closed Tomorrow
- Freeburg Comm. High School Dist. 77 Remote Learning
- Future Stars Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Gasconade County R-2 Schools Closed Tomorrow
- Gateway Legacy Christian Academy - Florissant Closed Tomorrow
- Gateway-Hubert Wheeler State School Closed Tomorrow
- Gillespie Comm. Unit School Dist. 7 Closed Tomorrow
- God's Small World Closed Tomorrow
- Good Shepherd Academy-St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Good Shepherd Infant and Toddler Ctr. Closed Tomorrow
- Good Shepherd Lutheran-Collinsville Closed Tomorrow
- Good Shepherd School-Hillsboro Closed Tomorrow
- Governor French Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Grace Chapel Lutheran School Closed Tomorrow
- Grace Christian Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Grace Church - Maryland Heights Closed Tonight
- Grace United Methodist STL Closed Tomorrow
- Grandview R-II School District Closed Tomorrow
- Granite City C U School District 9 Remote Learning
- Grant Comm. Cons. School Dist. 110 Closed Tomorrow
- Gray Summit Pre-School Closed Tomorrow
- Great Skate - St. Peters Closed Tonight
- Greenfield C U School District 10 Closed Tomorrow
- Griffin Center After-School Program Closed Tomorrow
- Hancock Place Closed Tomorrow
- Hand to Hand Adult Daycare Center LLC Closed Tomorrow
- Happy Time Daycare - Arnold Closed Tomorrow
- Harmony School District 175 Remote Learning
- Hazelwood School District Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Heartland Industries Closed Tomorrow
- Heartland Women's Healthcare Opens at 11:00 AM
- Heavenly Rhythm Dance Studio Closed Tonight
- Hermann Public-St. George Catholic Closed Today and Tomorrow
- High Mount School District #116 Remote Learning
- Highland Comm. Unit School Dist. 5 Closed Tomorrow
- Hillsboro R-3 Closed Through Wednesday
- Holy Child School - Arnold Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Cross Academy - St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Cross Catholic School Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Cross Lutheran-Collinsville Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Family Catholic-Granite City Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Infant School Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Redeemer School Closed Tomorrow
- Holy Spirit School Closed Tomorrow
- Home Away from Home CC-Maplewood Closed Tomorrow
- HopeMark Pre-School Closed Tomorrow
- Immacolata School Closed Tomorrow
- Immaculate Conception - Dardenne Closed Tomorrow
- Immaculate Conception Sch Old Monroe Remote Learning
- Immanuel Lutheran Sch.-St. Charles Closed Tomorrow
- Immanuel Lutheran Sch.-Washington Closed Tomorrow
- Immanuel Lutheran School-Olivette Closed Tomorrow
- Immanuel Lutheran School-Wentzville Remote Learning
- Iron County C-4 School District Closed Tomorrow
- Iron County Headstart Closed Today
- JC Transit Closed Tomorrow
- JeffCo Express Closed Tomorrow
- JeffCo Shelter Workshop Closed Tomorrow
- Jefferson College Closed Tomorrow
- Jefferson County Library - MO Closed Tomorrow
- Jefferson County R-7 Remote Learning
- Jennings School District Remote Learning
- John Burroughs School Closed Tomorrow
- JTC Academy - Centreville, IL Closed Tomorrow
- Kaskaskia College Closed Tomorrow
- Kid's First Learning Center Closed Tomorrow
- Kids World Gymnastics Closed Tonight
- Kingston K-14 Closed Tomorrow
- Kirk Day School Closed Tomorrow
- Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Kirkwood Baptist W.E.E. Ctr. Closed Tomorrow
- Kirkwood School District Closed Tomorrow
- Kirkwood United Methodist Pre-School Closed Tomorrow
- Kol Rinah ECC Closed Tomorrow
- Kraus Farms Equestrian Center Closed Tonight
- Ladue Chapel Nursery School Closed Tomorrow
- Ladue School District Closed Tomorrow
- Lafayette Preparatory Academy Closed Tomorrow
- LaSalle Middle School Remote Learning
- Laverne Meier School of Dance Closed Tonight
- Learning Tree PreschoolClosed Tomorrow
- Lemay Child and Family Center Closed Tomorrow
- Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House Closed Tomorrow
- Lesterville R-4 Closed Tomorrow
- Lewis and Clark Community College Closed Tomorrow
- Liberty Christian Academy-Wright City Closed Tomorrow
- Lift For Life Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Lincoln County Council on Aging Closed Tomorrow
- Lindbergh Schools Closed Tomorrow
- Litchfield CUSDistrict 12 Closed Tomorrow
- Little Flower School Closed Tomorrow
- Little Steps Preschool and Learning Ctr3 Closed Tomorrow
- Living Water Academy - Wildwood Closed Tomorrow
- Logan University Closed Tomorrow
- Logos School Closed Tomorrow
- Lonedell R-14 Closed Tomorrow
- Lord of Life Lutheran Preschool Closed Tomorrow
- Lot-A-Luv Child Development Center Closed Tomorrow
- Louisiana R-2 Closed Tomorrow
- Love N Learn Child Care Closed Tomorrow
- Lutheran High School - South Remote Learning
- Lutheran High School-St. Charles Remote Learning
- Lutheran North Middle and High School Closed Tomorrow
- Madison County Catholic Charities-IL Closed Tomorrow
- Madison County ROE 41 Pearson Vue Testing Center Closed Tomorrow
- Main Street Community Center Closed Tomorrow
- mall Wonders Childcare Center Too Closed Tomorrow
- MAP St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Mapaville State School Number 2 Closed Tomorrow
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights Remote Learning
- Marquette High School-Alton Closed Tomorrow
- Mary Queen of Peace School Closed Tomorrow
- Maryland Heights Community Center Dismiss at 5:00 PM
- Maryville Christian School Closed Tomorrow
- Mascoutah C U District 19 Closed Tomorrow
- Mascoutah Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Mehlville School District Remote Learning
- Menta Academy Belleville Closed Tomorrow
- Meramec Valley R-3 Remote Learning
- Merle Scheff School of Dance Closed Tonight
- Messiah - Weldon Spring Closed Tomorrow
- Metro East Montessori School Closed Tomorrow
- Metro-East Lutheran High School Closed Tomorrow
- MICDS Closed Tomorrow
- Millstadt CCSD #160 Closed Tomorrow
- Millstadt Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Mineral Area College Remote Learning
- Miriam Learning Cente rClosed Tomorrow
- Miriam School Closed Tomorrow
- Montessori Child House-Alton Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Montessori Lab School Closed Tomorrow
- Mt. Calvary Early Childhood Center Closed Tomorrow
- Mt. Olive C U School District 5 Remote Learning
- Mt. Pleasant Child Dev and EnrichCtr. Closed Tomorrow
- Muhammad Islamic Academy Remote Learning
- Mustard Seed Pre-School Closed Today
- My Little School Daycare/Preschoo lClosed Tomorrow
- Nashville Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Natonal Council of Jewish Women Closed Tomorrow
- New Day Closed Tomorrow
- New Haven Closed Tomorrow
- New Life Academy- STL Closed Tomorrow
- New Life Little Arrows Closed Tomorrow
- New Northside Missionary Baptist Church Closed Tomorrow
- New Opportunities Closed Tomorrow
- Nokomis Comm. Unit School Dist. 22 Closed Tomorrow
- Normandy Schools Collaborative Remote Learning
- North County Christian School Closed Today and Tomorrow
- North Greene Unit Sch Dist 3 Closed Tomorrow
- North St. Francois County R-1 Closed Tomorrow
- North Technical - SSD Closed Tomorrow
- Northernstar Adult Day Care Closed Sunday
- Northside Community Center Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Northwest R-1Closed Tomorrow
- Northwestern C U School District 2 Closed Tomorrow
- Notre Dame Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Notre Dame High School Closed Tomorrow
- Oak Bridge Closed Tomorrow
- OATS – Franklin County Closed Tomorrow
- OATS Transportation Closed Tomorrow
- O'Fallon C C School District 90 Closed Tomorrow
- O'Fallon Township H.S. District 203 Closed Tomorrow
- Okawville Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Olympiad Gymnastics - Mid Rivers Closed Tonight
- Orchard Farm R-V School District Closed Tomorrow
- Our Lady of Guadalupe School Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Our Lady of Lourdes - Washington MO Closed Tomorrow
- Our Lady of the Pillar School Closed Tomorrow
- Our Lady of the Snows Church Closed Tomorrow
- Our Lady Queen of Peace-Belleville Closed Tomorrow
- Our Lady Queen of Peace-Bethalto Closed Tomorrow
- Our Lady School - Festus Closed Tomorrow
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Closed Tomorrow
- Ozark Hills School - MSSD 61 Closed Tomorrow
- Paraquad Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Parish School of Performing Arts Closed Tonight
- Parkway Closed Tomorrow
- Pathways School Closed Tomorrow
- Patoka CU School Dist. 100 Remote Learning
- Pattonville R-3 Remote Learning
- Paul Mitchell the School - St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- Perandoe Special Ed. Dist.- Red Bud Closed Tomorrow
- Performing Arts Centre-St. Charles Closed Today
- Pike-Lincoln Technical Center Remote Learning
- Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri Closed Today and Tomorrow
- PLAYTIME ACADEMY DAYCARE Closed Tomorrow
- Pontiac-W. Holliday Sch. Dist. 105 Remote Learning
- Potosi R-3 Closed Tomorrow
- Premier Charter School Closed Tomorrow
- Principia College - Elsah Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Promise Christian Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Providence Classical Christian Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Queen of All Saints Closed Tomorrow
- Queen of the Holy Rosary Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Radiant Faith Academy - Maryland Hgts. Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Rainbow Abilities Center-Union Closed Tomorrow
- Richwoods R-VII School District Closed Tomorrow
- Ritenour School District Remote Learning
- Rivers of Life Christian School Closed Tomorrow
- Riverview Church of God Closed Tomorrow
- Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton Closed Tomorrow
- Rockwood High Schools Remote Learning
- Rockwood School District K-8 Closed Tomorrow
- ROE 40 ACE - Greene Closed Tomorrow
- ROE 40 ACE - Jerseyville Closed Tomorrow
- ROE 40 ACE - Macoupin Closed Tomorrow
- Rohan Woods School Closed Tomorrow
- Rolla Public Library Closed Tomorrow
- Rome Comm. Cons. School District 2 Closed Tomorrow
- Rossman School Closed Tomorrow
- Roxana Comm. Unit District 1 Closed Tomorrow
- Sacred Heart School - Eureka Closed Tomorrow
- Sacred Heart School-Valley Park Closed Tomorrow
- Saint Louis Priory School Closed Tomorrow
- Salem Lutheran Childcare - Affton Closed Tomorrow
- Samuel PreKindergarten - Clayton Closed Tomorrow
- Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School Closed Tomorrow
- SAVE Closed Tomorrow
- Scenic Regional Library Closed Tomorrow
- Scott AFB Opens at 10:00 AM
- Senior Services Plus Closed Tomorrow
- Serenity Adult Day Center Closed Tomorrow
- Shiloh Village School District 85 Closed Tomorrow
- Shinobi Fitness Closed Tonight
- Shirlee Green Preschool Shaare Emeth Closed Tomorrow
- Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Closed Tomorrow
- Signal Hill School District 181Closed Tomorrow
- Silex R-I School District Closed Tomorrow
- Small Wonders Childcare Ctr. South Closed Tomorrow
- Small Wonders Childcare Ctr-Hillsboro Closed Tomorrow
- Smithton C C School District 130 Closed Through Wednesday
- Solid Rock Church of Christ Divine Closed Through Wednesday
- South City Catholic Academy Closed Tomorrow
- South Technical - SSD Closed Tomorrow
- Southeast Missouri St. University Closed Tomorrow
- Southwestern School District 9 Closed Tomorrow
- Sparta C U School District 140 Closed Tomorrow
- Sparta Head Start Closed Tomorrow
- Special Acres State School Closed Tomorrow
- Special School District Schools Closed Tomorrow
- Ss Peter and Paul Catholic School-Collinsville Closed Tomorrow
- St. Agnes School Remote Learning
- St. Alphonsus School - Millwood Closed Tomorrow
- St. Ambrose School-Godfrey Closed Tomorrow
- St. Boniface Catholic School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Catherine Laboure Sch.-St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- St. Cecilia Grade School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Charles Barber College Closed Today and Tomorrow
- St. Charles Borromeo Closed Tomorrow
- St. Charles Community College Remote Learning
- St. Charles Presbyterian Pre-School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Clair R-13 - St. Clair Closed Tomorrow
- St. Clare of Assisi School - Ellisville Closed Tomorrow
- St. Clare School -O'Fallon IL Closed Tomorrow
- St. Cletus Schoo Closed Tomorrow
- St. Dominic High School Remote Learning
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care - Arnold Closed Tomorrow
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care - Cook Closed Tomorrow
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care - North Closed Tomorrow
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care-Olivette Closed Tomorrow
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care-St. Charles Closed Tomorrow
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day-Ste.Genevieve Closed Tomorrow
- St. Frances Cabrini Academy Remote Learning
- St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Remote Learning
- St. Francis of Assisi School Remote Learning
- St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled Closed Tomorrow
- St. Gabriel The Archangel Closed Tomorrow
- St. Gertrude School - Krakow Remote Learning
- St. Henry Creative Learning Center Closed Tomorrow
- St. James R-1 Closed Tomorrow
- St. Joachim School Remote Learning
- St. John Lutheran School-Chester, IL Closed Tomorrow
- St. John Neumann Remote Learning
- St. John the Baptist - Villa Ridge Closed Tomorrow
- St. John's Lutheran - Arnold Closed Tomorrow
- St. John's Lutheran Sch.-Ellisville Closed Tomorrow
- St. Joseph School - Cottleville Closed Tomorrow
- St. Joseph School - Farmington Closed Tomorrow
- St. Joseph School - Josephville Remote Learning
- St. Joseph School - Ste. Genevieve Remote Learning
- St. Joseph's Academy Closed Tomorrow
- St. Libory Cons. School District 30 Remote Learning
- St. Louis Area Foodbank Closed Today and Tomorrow
- St. Louis Ballet School Remote Learning
- St. Louis Catholic Academy Remote Learning
- St. Louis Community College - All Campuses Closed Tomorrow
- St. Louis Language Immersion Schools Closed Tomorrow
- St. Louis Montessori Closed Tomorrow
- St. Louis Public Schools Remote Learning
- St. Lucas Preschool Sunset Hills Closed Tomorrow
- St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Remote Learning
- St. Margaret of Scotland Closed Tomorrow
- St. Mark School - St. Louis Closed Tomorrow
- St. Mark's Lutheran School-Eureka Closed Tomorrow
- St. Mary School-Alton Closed Tomorrow
- St. Mary School-Chester Closed Tomorrow
- St. Mary's High School-St. Louis Remote Learning
- St. Mary's School - Edwardsville Closed Tomorrow
- St. Monica School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Paul Lutheran Sch.-Farmington Remote Learning
- St. Paul Lutheran School-Wood River Closed Tomorrow
- St. Paul School - St. Paul Closed Tomorrow
- St. Paul School-Fenton Closed Tomorrow
- St. Paul's Early Childhood Center Closed Tomorrow
- St. Peter Lutheran School - Dorsey Closed Tomorrow
- St. Philip's Early Childhood Center Closed Today
- St. Pius X High School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Raphael the Archangel School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Roch School Remote Learning
- St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Closed Tomorrow
- St. Simon Schoo lClosed Tomorrow
- St. Teresa School Closed Tomorrow
- St. Theodore School Closed Tomorrow
- State Technical College of Missouri Closed Tomorrow
- Staunton Comm. Unit School Dist. 6 Closed Tomorrow
- Ste. Genevieve County R-2 Remote Learning
- Steelville R-3 Closed Tomorrow
- Step Ahead Child Care Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Strain-Japan R-16 Closed Tomorrow
- Strawberry International Schools Closed Tomorrow
- Sts. Joachim and Ann - St. Charles Closed Tomorrow
- Sullivan C-2 Closed Tomorrow
- TASK - Team Activities for Special Kids Closed Tomorrow
- TenderCare DayCare Cente Closed Tomorrow
- The Center for Autism Education - School Closed Tomorrow
- The Children's Center - Florissant Closed Tomorrow
- The College School Closed Tomorrow
- The Freedom School Closed Tomorrow
- The Fulton School at St. Albans Closed Tomorrow
- The Lead School Closed Tomorrow
- The Waldorf School of Saint Louis Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Thomas Jefferson School Remote Learning
- Thoughtful Love Academy Closed Tonight
- TLC Preschool Closed Tomorrow
- Tower Grove Christian Pre-School Closed Tomorrow
- Tower Grove Christian School Closed Tomorrow
- Treehut Child Care Center Closed Tomorrow
- Trenton Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Trinity Lutheran School -Edwardsville Closed Tomorrow
- Trinity Lutheran School Hoyleton Closed Tomorrow
- Troy First Baptist Church - MO Closed Tomorrow
- Troy R-3 Closed Tomorrow
- UCP Heartland Adult Day Services Closed Tomorrow
- Union Preschool Closed Tomorrow
- Union R-11 Closed Tomorrow
- University City Children's Center Closed Tomorrow
- University City School District Closed Tomorrow
- Urban Sprouts Child Development Ctr. Closed Tomorrow
- Ursuline Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Valle Catholic Closed Tomorrow
- Valley Park School District Closed Tomorrow
- Valley R-6 Schools Closed Tomorrow
- Valmeyer Comm. Unit School Dist. 3 Closed Tomorrow
- Vandalia C U School District 203 Closed Tomorrow
- Victory Christian Academy Remote Learning
- Villa Di Maria Montessori/Camp Pegnita Closed Today and Tomorrow
- Villa Duchesne - Oak Hill School Closed Tomorrow
- Visitation Academy Closed Tomorrow
- Warren County R-3 Closed Tomorrow
- Warren County Senior Center Closed Tomorrow
- Washington Missouri School Closed Tomorrow
- Webster Hills Preschoo Closed Tomorrow
- Wentzville R-4 Closed Tomorrow
- Wesclin Unit School District 3 Closed Tomorrow
- Wesleyan Kiddie Kollege Closed Tomorrow
- Westminster Christian Academy-STL Remote Learning
- Whitegate Montessori School Closed Tomorrow
- Whiteside School District 115 Closed Tomorrow
- Whitfield School Remote Learning
- William Bedell-ARC-School Program Remote Learning
- Windsor C-1 Closed Tomorrow
- Wood River-Hartford Elem. Dist. 15 Closed Tomorrow
- Woodlawn USD 209 Closed Tomorrow
- Wright City R-2 Closed Tomorrow
- Xtreme Krav Maga and Fitness Closed Tonight
- YIN-Marvin Marks Child Care Center Closed Tomorrow
- Young in Spirit ADC Closed Today and Tomorrow
- YWCA St. Louis Head Start Closed Tomorrow
- Zion Lutheran School - Belleville Closed Tomorrow
- Zion Lutheran School-Bethalto Closed Tomorrow
- Zion Lutheran School-St. Charles Closed Tomorrow
School closures and delays today and tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16
