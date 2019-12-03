California Senator Kamala Harris is ending her bid for presidency. According to a report from NPR, she told staff that she will be leaving the presidential race because she lacks the funding necessary to compete.
Harris announced her presidency amidst huge fanfare, delivering her speech before a crowd of 20,000 people last year.
The NPR report says that Harris struggled to raise funds and her approval ratings in the polls in recent months.
An aide told NBC News that that the senator had notified her staff Tuesday that she was dropping out of the race and the campaign emailed the news to supporters soon after.
In the email to supporters, Harris said her campaign "simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue."
"I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign," Harris continued. "And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can't tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don't believe I do."
She added, "So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today."
Information from NPR and NBC News contributed to this report.
