State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, announced that she will be serving on the Senate’s Appropriations Committee for the 2021 legislative session. The committee is tasked with drafting the Senate’s version of the state’s multi-billion dollar operating budget for the next fiscal year.
“I am honored to be able to serve on the prestigious Appropriations Committee,” May said . “The state budget reflects our values and our priorities. Drafting that budget this year will be especially difficult as our state continues to feel the economic effects of COVID-19. That said, I look forward to the tough work ahead, and ensuring the City of St. Louis has a voice in these important discussions.”
Along with the 12 other members of the committee, May will begin working to craft a state budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2021 and runs through June 30, 2022.
