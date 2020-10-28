Sgt. Donnell Walters, a Sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Community Engagement and Recruiting Unit, has been named the new president of the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP). He is replacing the long-time president, Detective Sgt. Heather Taylor, who retired in September.
Founded in 1972, ESOP is an association of more than 300 police officers, park rangers and civilians that advocates for racial and gender equity in law enforcement in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) and St. Louis County Police Department (SLCPD).
Sgt. Walters joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) in 2002 and has been with the department’s Community Engagement and Recruiting Unit for three years. He has been an ESOP member for most of his career and held a leadership position with the current ESOP Board.
He had this to say about Taylor, whom he's replacing, “Sgt. Heather Taylor paved the way, and our focus will be to carry on the momentum and work that she started. We will continue to boldly advocate for equality in our police departments and fight for a seat at the bargaining table,” said Sgt. Walters. “At this critical time in our community and our world, we can accomplish the most if more people are engaged in our mission and our work. For that reason, we also will focus on increasing the participation of our current members, adding to our membership and strengthening the support of the community and government leaders.”
“I’m more than confident that Sgt. Walters will keep the Ethical Society of Police moving forward,” said Retired Sgt. Heather Taylor. “I have no concerns about Sgt. Walters’ leadership, him standing up for our members and the community when we have been wronged. I also know Sgt. Walters will praise and hold our members accountable for their actions.”
ABOUT E.S.O.P.
ESOP was founded in 1972 to address racial biases within law enforcement. ESOP also works to improve community/police relations, develop policies and programs to reduce crime, elevate the status of minority civilians and police officers, encourage greater minority employment by law enforcement agencies, and increase professionalism in law enforcement. Membership is open to all races and includes more than 300 law enforcement professionals employed by the City and County of St. Louis.
For details, call (314) 690-3565, email info@esopstl.org or visit www.esopstl.org.
