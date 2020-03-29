Beginning Monday, March 30, Metro Transit will temporarily suspend service on four Missouri MetroBus routes: #1 Gold, #5 Green, #17 Mackenzie and #59 Oakland.
Metro says each of these routes primarily serve businesses that have temporarily closed, and have seen significantly low ridership numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several other low-ridership MetroBus routes will remain in service, but will be supported by Metro Call-A-Ride vans. These routes include the #56 Kirkwood-Webster, #71 Patterson-Redman, #75 Christian Hospital and #174X Halls Ferry Express.
Metro says these adjustments allow them to focus resources on the busiest and highest-ridership MetroBus routes, while supporting demand without overcrowding transit vehicles. Metro continues to review customer input, trends in transit ridership and business schedules, as well as available personnel resources to inform any further adjustments to transit service. The new service adjustments are in addition to changes that were made on March 23, which remain in effect. Metro is asking that only riders taking essential trips use public transit during this time.
Additionally, fare enforcement of cash fares will continue to be waived temporarily on MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride tominimize personal interactions and exposure to COVID-19.Customers using all other fare types will also refrain from using the farebox. This policy became effective March 21, and will continue through April 14. All MetroBus customers will be required to board and exit buses using the rear doors, except in cases where customers require an accessible entrance at the front of the bus.
They are, however, enforcing fares on MetroLink,and all MetroLink passengers need to have a valid fare in their possession when riding the light rail system.
To ensure safe social distancing between Metro Transit operators and riders, passengers will notice new orange lines that have been installed on MetroLink train floors near the operator cab and yellow lines on the floor of MetroBus vehicles near the operator cab. Riders are not allowed to stand within those zones.
Additional information about these service adjustments is available on metrostlouis.org. Customers who need assistance are encouraged to contact Metro Transit Information for schedule and trip-planning support. Metro Transit Information is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. by text at 314-207-9786 and by phone at 314-231-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.