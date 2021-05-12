Northwoods Mayor Sharon Pace shares a selfie with Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Tommie Pierson, Sr., after she was sworn in on April 27 by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell at Northwoods City Hall.
Pace, the first woman to serve as Northwoods’ mayor, is a former Democratic member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing District 74 from 2009 to 2017. She previously served as a Northwoods alderwoman for nine years. Among her re-election campaign pledges were “an all-out effort to reduce crime,” expanding senior and youth programs and attracting more business and services to Northwoods.
Retiring Northwoods Mayor Rev. Everett R. Thomas calls Pace, “A stellar leader who will continue to grow a progressive legacy for the City of Northwoods and set an exemplary model for other North County communities.”
