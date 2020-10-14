Ten of the nation's most progressive Black publishers in the nation have come together to launch a news collaborative unlike any in the industry. The group, called Word in Black, is focused on solutions "by us and for us"when it comes to racial inequities in America.
On October 20th, the 10 publishers in the Word in Black collaborative (including The St. Louis American) welcome seven esteemed Black leaders for an evening of conversation on voting with purpose. The event is an interactive informational broadcast that will focus on the importance of all voters participating in the upcoming election. The seven leaders are: Bakari T. Sellers, political commentator at CNN; Susan Smith Richardson, CEO for the Center of Public Integrity; Dr. Benjamin Chavis, President & CEO, NNPA; Kristen Clarke, President & Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood Foundation; Leigh Chapman, Director, Voting Rights Program; and Rev. Nolan Williams, Jr., musicologist, theologian, songwriter and producer.
The guests will share research, insights, and experiences that highlight why exercising one’s right to vote is crucial this — and every — election. The event is hosted by Chris Bennett, publisher of Seattle Medium, and Dr. Frances Toni Draper, CEO and publisher of the AFRO American, and is moderated by Elinor Tatum, publisher and editor in chief of the New York Amsterdam News, and Larry Lee, publisher of the Sacramento Observer. Meet the guests participating in the hour-long event Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. ET — streaming at WordinBlack.com.
