State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-98, says he is proud to have been born and raised in north St. Louis County and that he will campaign throughout its municipalities to win Democratic votes in his quest for the office of County Executive.
Dogan announced on Wednesday he is running for the Republican nomination and, if successful, is eager to square off against County Executive Sam Page or another Democratic candidate in the November 2024 general election.
“I’ve been a leader in critical justice reform and worked with elected officials on both sides of the aisle,” Dogan told The St. Louis American.
“We passed the most significant police reform bill since Ferguson. People have talked about it for years, I got it done.”
Dogan said the bill “holds bad police officers accountable while helping good police officers fight violent criminals who threaten our communities.”
He added, “it’s time to also stop locking people up for minor marijuana offenses and non-violent crimes. This will keep people out of prison and stop wasting taxpayer dollars.”
In his announcement release, Dogan criticized recent Democratic leadership in the County Executive’s office.
“For nearly 8 years, Steve Stenger and Sam Page have let us down. Corruption. Population decline. Rising crime. Kids falling behind,” he said.
“If the last year has made anything clear, it's that we have a County Executive who’s more concerned with his own power and self-interest than with helping regular folks. We deserve better.”
“Representative Dogan has an uphill battle,” Page told The American.
“It's going to be a difficult task for a candidate for County Executive in Democratic St. Louis County to run on the Republican General Assembly's record, using Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's playbook.”
Dogan said he would have sided with County Council Chair Rita Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb in their votes against a mask mandate. He said he would have backed a “mask recommendation.”
“I have issues with any kind of mandate. I don’t want to get law enforcement involved. A recommendation makes sense. I don’t want the police to come in heavy handed.”
No municipal police force in St. Louis County has announced it would take action against any individual not wearing a mask, nor have any arrests or citations been issued.
“Protecting kids in schools by mandating masks in schools makes perfect sense to me,” Dogan said. This puts him in opposition to Schmitt and many of his GOP colleagues in St. Louis County and Jefferson City.
I’ve had the honor of serving Missourians at the local, state, and federal levels. I’ve seen firsthand that quality leadership in government can make people’s lives a little bit better. That’s why I’m so disturbed by what’s been going on in St. Louis County government.”
Dogan is the first Republican to announce a campaign for County Executive. Republican County Council members Tim Fitch and Ernie Trakas have not said whether they have an eye on the office.
He will seek the nomination, “regardless of who enters the race.”
After serving as a Ballwin alderman from 2011-14, Dogan was elected to his first two-year term as the District 98 state representative in November 2014. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018.
Dogan’s district covers parts of Ballwin, Ellisville, Fenton, and Wildwood and he is chairman of the House Special Committee on Criminal Justice.
He announced in January 2021 that he would form an exploratory committee to determine if he would run for County Executive.
“I’m running for County Executive to bring people together again so that we can get St. Louis County growing again,” he said.
