Judge Shira Scheindlin — the federal judge who ordered a stop to Stop & Frisk in New York City — will speak at Christ the King United Church of Christ, 11370 Old Halls Ferry Rd. in Florissant, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
The judge (who is now retired from the bench) will be interviewed about Stop & Frisk, how the police policy came before her on the federal bench, why she ordered a stop to it, and how the Bloomberg administration and New York City Police Department responded to the reforms she ordered.
Then, five local citizens will each ask the judge one question. Those questioners will be:
- St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell
- Pastor Traci Blackmon, United Church of Christ
- St. Louis County Council Chair Lisa Clancy
- Arindam Kar, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
- Sgt. Heather Taylor, Ethical Society of Police.
The final 30 minutes of the program will be devoted to questions for the judge from the audience.
Judge Scheindlin was invited to St. Louis by a group of private citizens interested in education, police policy and its implications for the 2020 presidential election. The venue is being donated by the church, and local citizen Scott Intagliata contributed frequent traveler points to accommodate the judge’s flight and hotel stay. This event was not planned in coordination with any institution, political party or political campaign.
However, several organizations contributed funds to pay for her expenses: ArchCity Defenders, Missouri Asian American Bar Association. MacArthur Justice Center, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program will start promptly at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.
For more information about Judge Scheindlin, visit https://www.stroock.com/people/sscheindlin/.
For her opinion on Stop & Frisk, visit
https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/assets/Floyd-Liability-Opinion-8-12-13.pdf.
For her order/remedy on Stop & Frisk, visit
https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/assets/Floyd-Remedy-Opinion-8-12-13.pdf.
For much more on the case and the process of police reform in New York, visit https://ccrjustice.org/home/what-we-do/our-cases/floyd-et-al-v-city-new-york-et-al.
