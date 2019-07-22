Sierra Club endorses Rita Heard Days for County Council in August 6 election

There is a special election on Tuesday, August 6 to fill two open seats on the St. Louis County Council – District 1 and District 2 – and the Eastern Missouri Group of the Sierra Club has endorsed Rita Heard Days in District 1.
“Rita has the dedication and vision to help move our county to a clean energy future that improves air and water quality, creates local jobs, and reduces utility bills,” said local Sierra Club Political Chair Ross Hunt.
Days, a Democrat who was nominated by Democratic committee members in the district, faces Sarah Davoli, a Republican, and Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff, a Libertarian. Hazel Erby stepped down from the seat when she was appointed director of diversity, equity and inclusion for St. Louis County.
District 1 is generally central-north county, from the north half of University City to Ferguson and from Jennings to Berkeley.
Days is an experienced legislator. She was elected to two terms in the state Senate and four terms in the state House of Representatives. She served on the Senate Transportation Committee, as well as the Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee.
According to the Sierra Club, she “has the experience and commitment to promote clean transportation and ethical government” and compiled “a consistent record of leadership in protecting clean air and clean water.”
Along with its endorsement, the Sierra Club will lend its volunteer strength to Rita’s campaign. "We pledge to do all we can to help ensure that Rita is elected," said John Hickey, chapter director.
"Sierra Club volunteers will contact voters about the critical public health and clean energy issues that are at stake in this election."
Polls are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Absentee voting is underway. Reach the St. Louis County election board (725 Northwest Plaza Dr. in St. Ann) at 314-615-1800, Stlouiscovotes@stlouisco.com or www.stlouisco.com/yourgovernment/ElectionBoard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.