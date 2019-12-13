The Sierra Club has launched the largest non-partisan digital voter registration campaign in the organization’s 127 year history. The campaign, called Ready To Vote, will educate the public on their voting rights and register historically disenfranchised voters, including students and young people, and African-American and Latinx communities in Missouri, Michigan, Georgia, and Florida.
"The Sierra Club Missouri Chapter recognizes the critical importance of a fair and fully representative democracy in the fight to protect the values every Missourian holds dear. We are proud to join the efforts of organizations like the League of Women Voters and NAACP who are already helping to register thousands of voters across the state,” said Sierra Club Missouri Chapter Director John Hickey.
“Our work won’t be done until every eligible Missourian has access to the ballot box and a chance to voice their opinions on the top issues of the day, regardless of where they live and how much money they make.”
The Sierra Club will run digital ads directing people to check their voter registration and register to vote using the educational tool TurboVote. For additional information on Ready To Vote, visit sierraclub.org/readytovote.
