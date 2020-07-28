The Saint Louis Public Schools Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies that were set t to take place on Thursday, July 30 at Busch Stadium have been canceled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region and newly imposed restrictions to limit further spread of the virus.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health made the decision yesterday (Monday, July 27) to cancel two ceremonies for graduating high school students. The commencement was to be split into two separate programs to accommodate social distancing – with half of the high schools graduating in a morning program and the other half in an evening program. The ceremonies would have been the first graduations to be held at the ballpark.
“To say we are disappointed would be an understatement,” said SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin R. Adams. “Our graduates have been so resilient during the pandemic and were forced to give up other end-of-the-year milestones like prom. We really wanted to give them a special ceremony worthy of their achievements.
“That said, just because we won’t get to celebrate them in the way we had hoped, the Class of 2020 will always be special. They not only completed the coursework and earned their diplomas, they adapted, persevered and achieved.”
Class of 2020 families were notified of the cancellation on Tuesday morning.
