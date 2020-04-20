The Special Elections for alderman in St. Louis Wards 4 and 12 will be held on Tuesday, June 23, by order of the Missouri Court of Appeals. It had been scheduled for May 19.
The St. Louis Democratic Central Committee petitioned to postpone it out of public health concerns relative to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the day the court ordered the date changed, the city reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities in the city to 40.
The 4th Ward seat was vacated by the death of Alderman Sam Moore, and the 12th Ward seat was vacated by the resignation of Alderman Larry Arnowitz.
Filing for the elections begins March 31 and ends April 20. May 27 is the last day to register for these elections.
Absentee voting begins May 26. June 10 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. June 22 is the last day to vote absentee in person.
The individuals elected will serve until the next General Municipal Election on April 6, 2021.
