Broadband provider Spectrum today announced a donation of $7,500 to the women and children’s shelter Almost Home, as part of the company’s community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Almost Home provides shelter, support and empowering programs for young mothers and children, so both generations can live independent and successful lives. The funding will allow Almost Home to offer services such as life and job skills training, therapeutic counseling and parenting education.
“The impact of a national pandemic adds to higher risk for health complications during pregnancy and birth,” said Mariah Morgan, program support associate, Almost Home. “The Spectrum Employee Community Grant will positively enhance our community and help us continue to provide the needed support during a time of uncertainty for the young moms and their babies.”
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, area vice president, Field Operations at Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley said that during these tough times, it is support from companies like Spectrum that makes a big difference.
“Local non-profits serve as lifelines to many community members by giving them opportunities to access resources they need,” said State Rep. Bosley. “The partnership with Almost Home and Spectrum will help reach more families in need, while continuing to provide critical services and training.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants, introduced in 2019, have provided funding to 140 local nonprofits in 24 states throughout the company’s service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
