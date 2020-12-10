The natural gas utility is hosting live webinars through March to help customers apply for assistance
To assist families and answer their questions about energy assistance, Spire is hosting interactive webinars to help customers sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that assists vulnerable customers with their immediate energy needs. The next LIHEAP webinar is Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m.
Since Spire launched the LIHEAP webinars in November, nearly 175 people have registered. During the webinar, individuals can gain guidance on LIHEAP eligibility, documentation and the application process, in addition to learning about energy assistance programs that Spire offers.
Typically, Spire’s community support team conducts more than 100 in-person outreach events in cooperation with local agencies throughout Missouri. However, the coronavirus pandemic called for Spire to find innovative ways to reach customers.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we know that many are experiencing unexpected challenges,” said Connie Sanchez, Spire community outreach specialist. “As an energy provider, we are committed to easing the burden of those who are struggling. The LIHEAP webinars give us an opportunity to connect with our most vulnerable customers. Customers can ask us questions about assistance and engage with us in real time.”
To register for a webinar, visit SpireEnergy.com/Community-events. The remaining webinar schedule is:
- Friday, Dec.18, 2020, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Friday, Jan. 21, 2021, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Friday, March 19, 2021, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
“The LIHEAP webinar helped me fully understand the application process so I can best advise families as they seek assistance,” said Kelsey Laitinen-Richter, a school family support coordinator, who attended a session in November. “The training was not only helpful for this purpose, but I also learned about other financial assistance programs - such as two Spire programs available to families whose household income has been affected by COVID-19. As a social worker, the training was very helpful for me to most effectively assist families who have financial needs at this time.”
According to the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition, more than 440,000 people in Missouri qualify for LIHEAP based on their income. Yet in 2019, only 25% of customers in Missouri applied for assistance. Each year, Spire partners with Community Action Agencies to increase awareness around LIHEAP and help individuals navigate the application process.
“Through our partnership with Spire, we help thousands of St. Louis County residents pay their gas bills,” said Cenia Bosman, president and CEO of the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County. “Our utility assistance program is a fundamental part of our goal to economically empower our customers. This assistance is critical as we head into the winter months, because heat is essential for everyone’s health and safety.”
To learn more about LIHEAP and other Spire-sponsored energy assistance programs, visit SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.