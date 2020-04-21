Spire is committing up to $500,000 to support low-income customers in matching gifts through its DollarHelp program. Managed by United Way, DollarHelp allows Spire customers to donate $1 monthly to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills. Spire is matching the expected first-year contributions of new and increased pledges of up to $500,000.
“With these new challenges, come new opportunities – new opportunities to help and engage with our customers on an even deeper level,” said Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire CEO.
Spire also suspended late fees and disconnections through May and temporarily refined its programs for customers with limited incomes.
“We live and work in the communities we serve,” said Christopher Gagliano, vice president of customer experience for Spire. “These are uncertain times for everyone, but when our communities are down, we lift each other up. That’s what DollarHelp is all about.”
For those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of financial assistance, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief or call 1-833-437-8289.
To sign up to give to DollarHelp, log into a Spire online account at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com, call 800-887-4173 or make a one-time contribution at https://uwgsl.tfaforms.net/4602922.
