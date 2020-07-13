Starting Saturday, July 18, Spire customers with household incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for the new assistance to pay their natural gas bills. Spire is now accepting applications at SpireEnergy.com/relief.
Customers with household incomes from 0-135% were previously able to access assistance through other government programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. However, that funding expired May 31.
Spire will award funds through September 30 or until the funds are exhausted.
Previously, Spire committed $500,000 in matching gifts for limited-income customers through its DollarHelp program in Missouri.
For more information and to apply, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief.
